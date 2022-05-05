An expansive low pressure system will produce several rounds of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday morning. Periods of locally heavy rain are possible and we could even see a stronger storm when the center of the storm arrives late Friday afternoon and evening. There will likely be a few wrap-around showers Friday night into about the first half of Saturday before we finally start to dry out. And the timing couldn’t be better as sunshine on Sunday will surely put a smile on Mom’s face for Mother’s Day!

TONIGHT: Cloudy with occasional showers. A thunderstorm possible overnight. Low 56

FRIDAY: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible along with an isolated strong storm during the afternoon and evening. High 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms followed by scattered light rain showers overnight. Low 52

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers, mainly in the morning. Continued cool. High 62

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. High 70

While Summer doesn’t officially arrive until late June, it will start to feel like it after the weekend. Monday will bring temperatures in the mid 70 with the rest of the week bringing temperatures in the 80s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies throughout the week.