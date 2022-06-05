Sunshine comes to an end as clouds increase overnight. Our next system arrives from the west as a cold front will sweep through late tomorrow night into Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will start off dry in the morning, but as we go in the afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances increase as a line will from later in the afternoon. Embedded in that line will be heavy thunderstorms that could produce localized flooding and also high wind gusts. Thunderstorms continue overnight, with some more showers possible on Tuesday. Temperatures get in the lower to mid 80s tomorrow. Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and low chances of precipitation.



Tonight: A low of 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 86 degrees. Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 66 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms.

