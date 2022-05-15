A beautiful day with temperatures getting in the mid 80s. Not too humid with dew points in the upper 40s this afternoon. Overnight a system will be moving through. As it moves eastward, it will begin to weaken, but we could see some damaging wind gusts in the Miami Valley. Tomorrow showers move out before 8 AM and the sun comes out by the afternoon. Temperatures much cooler to start the work week, with near normal highs.



Tonight: A low of 56 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A high of 73 degrees. Showers before 8 AM. Clouds clearing by the afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 53 degrees. Mostly clear skies.