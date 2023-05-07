Dry in the afternoon and evening, but late in the night we will see another chance of showers and even storms. Waking up to a chance of some showers and a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will be around 60 to begin the day and get back to the mid 70s in the afternoon. The best chance of seeing precipitation will be in the evening. By the evening there is a chance for some strong storms around dinner time. Damaging winds the main threat as the line moves through with some hail possible. Tomorrow night storms should begin to move out, then the middle of the week features sunshine, and by Friday hitting the 80s.

