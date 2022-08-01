UPDATE 5:16 PM: Butler, Clinton and Warren counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. The National Weather Service said the main threat is damaging straight-line winds, however, large hail and an isolated tornado are possible.

Storms are beginning to fire around the Miami Valley. A cold front will move through and chances of storm will end at around 10 pm. Some of those storms could be strong with damaging winds being the main threat. Tomorrow will be just as warm, but less humid. We hit the 90s by Wednesday, and then have chances of thunderstorms this weekend.



Tonight: A low of 67 degrees. Thunderstorms early. Partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 87 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 70 degrees. Mostly clear skies.