Showers and storms are well off to the East as a line of strong storms moved through the Miami Valley earlier in the evening. As the storms rolled through we began to clear out behind them, bringing out sunshine to end the day off. We will see a chance of a shower in the morning tomorrow, but storms are also possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Temperatures begin to heat back up Tuesday for Independence Day, getting into the mid 80s with some humid conditions. The second half of the week features temperatures in the upper 80s but chances of showers and thunderstorms.

