Showers started the morning off but left sunshine later in the day. A humid Saturday that will continue into the overnight. We will see a chance for strong storms from 10 PM until 2 AM, with the main threat being damaging winds, and possibly seeing large hail. Tomorrow in the afternoon and evening will feature another chance of stronger storms with damaging winds and hail the main threat. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80s here in Dayton, but near 80 further north. Rain will continue into Monday, but dry out in time for Independence Day. A bit humid on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s. We get into the 90s by Wednesday but don’t stay their for long with a big cooldown on the way by next weekend.

