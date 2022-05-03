A cold front is now working its way across the Miami Valley. As it does, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening. The front will move out by mid to late evening and the rain threat will end then as well. Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies along with drier, cooler air–highs in only the mid 60s before rebounding into the upper 60s Thursday.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms ending, then mostly cloudy. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry and cooler. High 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly then mostly cloudy. Low 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower by late afternoon and evening. High 69

Another round of rain will start arriving Thursday night and continue into and through the day on Friday. A few thunderstorms are likely then as well. The rain could linger into early Saturday before tapering off. Mother’s Day Sunday looks gorgeous with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.