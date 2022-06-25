The dry weather is coming to an end. Showers and thunderstorms are possible later tonight. A cold front will move through tomorrow bringing the best chance for storms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80 tomorrow. As the cold front moves through, temps plummet into the upper 70s on Monday. Going through the week temperatures get back to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the second half of the week.



Tonight: A low of 72 degrees. Thunderstorms possible late.



Tomorrow: A high of 87 degrees. Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.



Monday: A high of 79 degrees. Sunny skies.

