Storms moved through this afternoon and evening. Round two will be on the way as we go through the late night. Severe chances come to an end here at around 8 pm with the first round. The second round of storms arrive near sunrise, and then another chance of severe storms in the afternoon with damaging winds being the main threat. Temperatures much cooler tomorrow with those in the northern counties seeing only the 70s, and the southern counties barely getting to 80. We gradually get hotter through the week, and are above average for the second half of the work week into the weekend with lots of sunshine.



Tonight: A low of 67 degrees. Thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 80 degrees. Thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 64 degrees. Thunderstorms early with mostly cloudy skies.

