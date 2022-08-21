Storms are coming to an end early in the night. We could see some fog when the sun comes up tomorrow. Clouds will taper off tomorrow, but will still be cool with the warmest temperatures getting to 80 tomorrow. There is a chance of a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. The rest of the week, we gradually warm up to the upper 80s, with lots of sunshine heading into the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 64 degrees. Thunderstorms early with mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 80 degrees. A stray thunderstorm with partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction