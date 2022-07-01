A quiet start to the day, with increasing humidity as dew points reach the 70s by the afternoon. We will see chances of thunderstorms increasing later in the afternoon and continuing overnight, with the bulk of storms ending by midnight. A chance of stray showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Humidity not as bad this weekend. July 4th could stay dry during the day, but increased confidence in some showers arriving by the night.



Today: A high of 92 degrees. PM Thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies.



Tonight: A low of 70 degrees. Thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 88 degrees. A stray thunderstorm possible. Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly cloudy.

