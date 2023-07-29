The cold front has moved through as strong storms made their way through the Miami in the early morning hours. The cold front has pushed through and we are becoming less humid and will look to stay on the dry side through much of the week. A storm system will approach and move through going into Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cooler than normal early in the week. As a system moves in Thursday into Friday, temperatures could get into the mid to upper 80s, but as it moves out cooler weather returns next Saturday. Tonight we will see some fog in the morning hours, and early in the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s overnight. Tomorrow will be sunny with a very small chance of an afternoon shower with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

