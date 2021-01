Snow showers continue this evening. Most of the snow will be along and south of I-70. Some locations may pick up an additional inch or less. Most areas will see less than half an inch of snow.

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely. An inch or less. Low 31

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers. An inch or less. Many areas less than half an inch. High 34

Looking ahead to next week, highs generally in the 30s. Several dry days, but lots of clouds. The best chance for precipitation on Tuesday and Thursday.