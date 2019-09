The heatwave was broken today. The high in Dayton only reached 83 degrees today. The slight cool down won’t last for long. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s next week.

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, and cool. Low 58

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine, warmer. High 87

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mild and calm. Low 66

MONDAY: Warm, a little muggy with a low chance for rain. High 86

Next week will bring very few changes to the forecast. Overall it will be dry with low humidity and very few rain chances.