Outside of a patch or two of drizzle Sunday evening, we’re done with the rain. Clouds will clear out overnight and lead to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun will be deceiving, however, as temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below our normal high of 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Patchy evening drizzle. Clearing skies overnight and much colder. Lows near 28.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cold with plenty of sunshine. High 36

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low 21

TUESDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer. High 41

If you plan on travelling regionally for the Thanksgiving holiday the next few days, the sunshine will stick around through Wednesday. We’ll see a gradual warm-up into Wednesday with the mercury getting back into the lower 50s. Unfortunately, Thanksgiving Thursday is looking quite wet, but the rain will move out in time for those big shopping trips on Black Friday.