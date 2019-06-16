Storm Team 2 Forecast June 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We got a break from the rain for much of the day but showers and storms are expected tonight. Additional rainfall may cause some flooding. A few strong or severe storms are possible.
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Low 67
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 77
MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms, still muggy. Low 65
TUESDAY: Periods of scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Warm, breezy and humid. High 81
Live Doppler 2HD
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.