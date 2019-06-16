Storm Team 2 Forecast June 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We got a break from the rain for much of the day but showers and storms are expected tonight. Additional rainfall may cause some flooding. A few strong or severe storms are possible.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Low 67

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 77

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms, still muggy. Low 65

TUESDAY: Periods of scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Warm, breezy and humid. High 81

