Storm Team 2 Forecast June 15th

****FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY FROM 2 PM THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING****

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN): Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous as we head into the afternoon and tonight. Rain may be heavy at times. There is a chance a few storms may become severe. The greatest threats will be very heavy rain and strong winds.

TODAY: Breezy and more humid with scattered showers and storms. High 78.

Tonight: Warm and humid with numerous scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible . Low 67

Sunday (Father’s Day): Scattered showers and storms. Some storms may become severe. High 81

A stormy weather and humid weather pattern starts today and will stay with us through the next 5 to 7 days.

Live Doppler 2HD

