Storm Team 2 Forecast – June 10, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We will have rain around, with the chance of thunder, through about lunchtime. Winds will shift in from the northwest, and will increase 10-20mph. This means a breezy, cooler afternoon is in store for the Miami Valley.

Dry conditions will return by mid-afternoon, and the sun will even break out late today. Expect a dry night and quiet weather conditions will stick around on Tuesday.

MONDAY: Morning showers, thunder chance. Mostly cloudy with some breaks late day. Breezy and much cooler. High 73

MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds and turning even cooler. Low 52

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. A slight chance of a few showers by evening. High 77

Below normal highs are expected this week. The coolest day will be Thursday, with rain likely.

