A strong cold front moves through tonight bringing showers and a low chance of thunder. Behind the front, much cooler air moves in for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Breezy and turning much cooler late night with showers and a chance of thunder. Low near 40

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 56

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with patchy late night frost possible. Low 38

SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. High 66

More sunshine is expected Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching the 60s.