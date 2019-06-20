Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm 20 June 2019

Breaking News
by: Brian Davis

A Flood Warning is in place for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and Logan County. The warning is set to expire Friday at 1:45 p.m.

Rain ends tonight and we get back to nice weather Friday with lower humidity air.

TONIGHT: Showers end and then partly cloudy later with diminishing winds. It will be cooler. Low 58

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 78

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of late night showers. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of a few showers. High 78

Right now it looks like Saturday will be drier than Sunday for the Dayton Airshow. A better chance of rain will be our west Saturday. Some thunderstorms are possible early Sunday morning and again later in the day.

