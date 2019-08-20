Today will be another hot and humid afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will decrease overnight. Muggy conditions will linger into Wednesday, with more rounds of rain possible.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 89

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers or storms early on. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 81

A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday. Once we are on the north side of the boundary, we will begin to turn less humid. Dry conditions will also develop for the end of the week and weekend.