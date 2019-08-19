A few isolated storms remain possible this evening. Most will stay dry, however, it will continue to feel humid. The heat index on Monday reached 95, the actual high reached 91 degrees. Tomorrow it will continue to be hot and humid with a chance for severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: A low chance for showers. Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

TOMORROW: Hot and humid with a chance for severe storms in the late afternoon. High 89

TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy and mild. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Still hot and humid with a chance for storms. High 88

A cold front will move through by Thursday morning. It will be drier with cooler temperatures at the end of the week.