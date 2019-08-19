Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot and humid weather will continue today, with highs climbing up near 90-degrees, and heat index values hitting the low-mid 90s. The slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm develops by mid-late afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.

Rain chances, heat and humidity continue Tuesday and Wednesday, although neither day looks like a wash-out.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very muggy. Low 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

By the second half of the week, we will see temperatures cool a bit, and humidity drops significantly. It looks pleasantly warm with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS