Hot and humid weather will continue today, with highs climbing up near 90-degrees, and heat index values hitting the low-mid 90s. The slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm develops by mid-late afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.

Rain chances, heat and humidity continue Tuesday and Wednesday, although neither day looks like a wash-out.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very muggy. Low 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

By the second half of the week, we will see temperatures cool a bit, and humidity drops significantly. It looks pleasantly warm with plenty of sunshine.