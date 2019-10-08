We are getting into a great stretch of fall weather. We will experience chilly mornings, and pleasant afternoons with tons of sunshine.

A good chunk of the Miami Valley is in a moderate drought, and we could use more rain. But the rest of the week is looking pretty dry.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 77

We will enjoy a gradual warming trend through the end of the week. A strong cold front will move in Friday night into Saturday. This will bring in the next chance for rain, and a big drop in temperatures for the weekend.