Temperatures are on the rise tomorrow. A cold front will stay just north of the Miami Valley. Southwest flow will still provide a low-end risk for storms. A few showers are possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Scattered storms will develop late tomorrow afternoon. These will likely stay north of I-70. The main threat will be brief heavy downpours and gusty wind.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and low chance for showers, muggy and mild. Low 70

SUNDAY: Overall partly cloudy and hot with a chance for storms. High 90

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few storms early, muggy and mild. Low 72

MONDAY: Overall partly cloudy and hot with Iso evening storms. High 90

The unsettled weather pattern continues through Wednesday. After that drier and cooler air moves in at the end of the week.