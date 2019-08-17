Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

Warm and very humid this weekend. There is a slight chance of a few showers and storms today, with best chances to our north and west. A few storms may become severe. Main severe threats today are strong winds and heavy rain.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm & humid. Few showers and storms possible. High 86

TONIGHT: Muggy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low 70

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms. High 90

It will remain hot and humid as we start out the new week with highs around 90 and still a slight chance for a few showers and storms.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS