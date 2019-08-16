Warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend. We see southwest winds continue to bring more heat and moisture into the Miami Valley. A cluster of storms will develop across Illinois and Indiana overnight. It looks like that energy will be in the Miami Valley around lunchtime. Storm chances increase after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 68
TOMORROW: Warm, humid and a chance for spotty storms. High 86
SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms. Low 70
SUNDAY: Hot and humid, spotty showers and storms. High 90
The weather will remain unsettled into early next week. Off and on storms are possible through Wednesday next week before we see drier air build back in.