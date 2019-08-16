Storm Team 2 Forecast

We expect a pretty quiet finish to the week. Most of the area will be partly sunny and dry today. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower mainly in the western counties this afternoon.

Heat and humidity build in over the weekend. Highs will approach 90-degrees by Sunday, sending our heat index values into the mid and upper 90s.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Slight chance of a stray shower. Low 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and becoming more humid. A 30% chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms. High 86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and quite humid. A 20% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High 90

Rain chances come up again over the weekend. While we expect a few showers or thunderstorms, it won’t be a wash-out!

