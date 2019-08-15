Most of the Miami Valley will remain dry today with warm and humid conditions, but a few isolated showers are possible. Heading into the weekend, rain chances increase once again with highs in the upper 80s.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 63

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid once again. High 84

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

The chance for rain continues Sunday with highs staying near 90 heading into the work week. We’ll see another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday.