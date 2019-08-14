DENSE FOG ADVISORY THRU 10 AM: Visibility is about a quarter of a mile or less across the Miami Valley. Fog will begin to lift after 8 a.m. Give yourself extra time during your commute this morning. Take it slow and use low beam headlights. Do not use brights. Give yourself extra distance between the car ahead of you.

Temperatures will be in the 70s through the morning. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to lower 80s. It will be humid. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Highs will continue to be around normal through the workweek. By the weekend temperatures will be warmer and rain chances return.

TODAY: Patchy dense fog in the morning, Iso afternoon storms. High 83

TONIGHT: A few showers, muggy and partly cloudy. Low 66

TOMORROW: A few storms, partly cloudy. High 82

FRIDAY: Mostly dry, a few clouds. High 82

Storms chances return over the weekend. The next cold front moves in Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will drop into next week.