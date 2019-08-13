After this morning’s storms we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will stick around through the day Wednesday before tapering off heading into Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High 83

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Spotty showers and storms continuing. Low 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny and still humid. Chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm remains. High 83

Thursday: Partly sunny and humid. High 81

After a few cooler and drier days, we’ll warm back up for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances increase as well with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday.