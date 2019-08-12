We will start the week off with quiet weather, but things change quickly as strong thunderstorms will be possible tonight.

Expect a warm and increasingly more humid day, with highs in the upper 80s. We will see a little more cloud cover at times today, but rain chances remain low for the daylight hours. Storms that move in after midnight may contain damaging wind, hail, even an isolated tornado.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and becoming more humid. High 87

TONIGHT: Cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 72

TUESDAY: A good chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Then a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon. Breezy, warm and humid. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 83

Rain chances will drop for the second half of the week, as it starts to feel less humid. Temperatures will remain close to normal.