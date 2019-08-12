Temperatures are on the rise. The high on Sunday was 87. Monday will be warmer with a high of 91. Clouds will build as the moisture increases ahead of the next storm system. It will feel a little bit more humid. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms may produce damaging winds overnight. Tree damage and power outages are possible. A few rain showers will continue off and on during the day Tuesday and into Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Low 66
TOMORROW: Warm and Humid. High 91
MONDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms. Low 72
TUESDAY: A few storms during the day. High 88
Temperatures drop after a cold front moves through on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s until the weekend when 90s return.