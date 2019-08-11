Breaking News
Officials: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

Rounding out a dry weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Today there will be an increase in the humidity and afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and a little more humid. High 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild . Low 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91

Showers and storms are possible Monday night and Tuesday. There is a chance a few storms may become severe.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS