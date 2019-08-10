The weather really doesn’t get much better than this. Dewpoint temperatures sit at 55. Humidity will remain low with temperatures dropping into the 70s.

Sunday will still be dry, but temperatures will be warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. High pressure will continue to dominate Sunday and most of Monday.

Monday, we see the chance for 90 degree temperatures to be back before the next cold front moves through on Tuesday. Storm chances go up Monday night. These storms may be severe with damaging winds the biggest threat.

TONIGHT: Clear, calm and cool. Low 59

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, nice, warm. High 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, calm and cool. Low 66

MONDAY: Hot and humid with a chance for storms late. High 91

Storms will continue into Tuesday. The nice, dry weather will continue for the second half of the work week.