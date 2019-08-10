Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

A beautiful summer day. Comfortable morning readings in the upper 50s and low 60s will give way to afternoon highs in the low 80s this afternoon with low humidity. Perfect for all outdoor activities including the Dayton Germanfest Picnic or take in the Dayton Dragons game tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low 59

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. High 86

The mercury will rise to around 90 on Monday before a chance of showers and storms approach the area on Tuesday.

