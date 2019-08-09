Humidity will be dropping today, as we enjoy a dry finish to the week. Temperatures will not be as hot this afternoon, with highs topping out near 80-degrees.

The weekend will be pleasantly warm, with dry weather continuing through Sunday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 85

Rain chances will go up again Monday night into Tuesday of next week.