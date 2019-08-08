We’ll start off the day with partly sunny skies, but heading into the evening we’ll see a chance for strong to severe storms. Gusty winds and hail will be the main threats, but some flooding is also possible. Overnight rain chances will decrease and we’ll become less humid.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Scattered showers/thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High 85

Tonight: Rain tapering off, becoming partly cloudy and less humid. Low 62

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 80

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82

After a pleasant and dry weekend rain chances will return for the beginning of the work week. Showers and storms will be possible beginning late Monday through Wednesday.