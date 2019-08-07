Most of the Miami Valley will remain dry today, but we have the slight chance of a couple isolated showers/storms developing in the southern or eastern counties.

We expect humid conditions to continue today and Thursday. A stronger cold front will move in Thursday afternoon, bringing the threat of stronger thunderstorms.

TODAY: A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the first half of the day. Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Still warm and humid. High 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 85

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High near 80

Humidity will drop for the end of the week and weekend. We expect dry conditions, a lot of sunshine, and pleasantly warm highs in the lower 80s.