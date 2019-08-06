We’ll be warm and humid today with scattered showers and storms working into the area this evening. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Rain chances will remain with us through Thursday.

Today: Partly sunny and warm with clouds increasing throughout the day. This evening there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms continuing. Low 67

Wednesday: Cloudy in the morning with some sun by the afternoon. A few spotty showers and storms are possible. High 83

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance for showers and thunderstorms late. High 85

After Thursday we’ll dry out and become less humid. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Heading into next week, we’ll warm back up and see another chance for showers and thunderstorms.