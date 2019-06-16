Strong and severe thunderstorms will move in to the Miami Valley tonight. The greatest risk will be flooding and strong, possibly damaging wind gusts.

We will see a break overnight and another round of thunderstorms move in early Sunday morning. It looks like there will be another break around lunch time on Father’s day before we see another risk for severe weather Sunday evening.

TONIGHT: Off and on thunderstorms. Muggy and mild. Low 67

FATHER’S DAY: Warm, Humid, Stormy. High 81

SUNDAY NIGHT: Muggy and Mild. Low 68

MONDAY: Storms continue especially for the southern Miami Valley: High 80

The unsettled and storms weather continues all week long.