A cold front moved through the Miami Valley, and it’s back to chilly weather for us! After a morning in the 20s, our afternoon highs will be near-normal, in the low 40s.

Tonight looks partly cloudy, and as winds lighten up, we will drop into the low 20s. Friday will feature a ton of sunshine and looks like a pretty nice February day. Highs will be back above normal, reaching the upper 40s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. High 42

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a nice day! Clouds increase late day. High 47

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. High 55

SUNDAY: Showers through the first half of the day, then drying out. High 55

Rain chances return Friday night, and showers will continue into Saturday morning. They come to an end, and the afternoon looks dry. Another round of showers arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning.