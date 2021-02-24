Colder air will be moving in for the overnight and Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon will be back in the low 40s which is right around normal for this time of year.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably chilly. High 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 47

We will enjoy a warming trend Friday into the weekend. It looks like we finish the week with sunshine and dry conditions with the chance of rain returning Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs over the weekend climb into the 50s.