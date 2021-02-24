A cold front will be moving into the Miami Valley today. Ahead of it, it will be breezy and warmer. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s through early afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry, but there is a small shower chance for especially areas southeast of Dayton.

Tonight will start off mostly cloudy, but clouds break late and winds turn in from the northwest. Colder air will be moving in for the overnight and Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon will be back in the low 40s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer. A slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly southeast of Dayton. High 52

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, and turning colder. Low 27

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably chilly. High 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 45

We will enjoy a warming trend Friday into the weekend. It looks like we finish the week with sunshine and dry conditions, with the chance of rain returning Friday night into Saturday morning.