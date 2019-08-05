More humid today with an isolated shower possible this afternoon

Most of the area will have another dry day today, but there is a very low chance of a pop-up isolated shower/thunderstorm this afternoon.

Rain chances will increase even more later in the day Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Warm and more humid. A 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, coverage looks isolated. High 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild. Low 68

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Warm and humid with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun. Still a 20% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Warm and humid. High 83

Low rain chances will continue Wednesday, but we do expect a lot of dry time. Thursday will start dry, but another cold front will bring rain chances up again late in the day. It looks less humid behind that front for the upcoming weekend.