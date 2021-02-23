Dry weather continues tonight into Wednesday morning. A cold front will move into the region Wednesday afternoon. There’s not a lot of moisture with this, so there is just the slight chance of a light shower. It will be windy ahead of the front with a southwest breeze bringing in slightly warmer air.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and milder with a 20% chance of a spotty light shower in the afternoon. High 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Low 27

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 42

We will turn a bit cooler behind Wednesday’s cold front. On Thursday, we will see high temperatures closer to normal with a mix of sun and clouds.