The sun will be out today, but it will be breezy and chilly feeling. Highs will push into the low 40s, but the wind chill will remain in the 30s.

Dry weather continues tonight into Wednesday morning. A cold front will move into the region Wednesday afternoon. There’s not a lot of moisture with this, so there is just the slight chance of a light shower. It will be windy ahead of the front, with a southwest breeze bringing in slightly warmer air.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 43

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. A 20% chance of a spotty light shower. High 47

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 40

We will turn a bit cooler behind Wednesday’s cold front. On Thursday, we will see high temperatures closer to normal, with a mix of sun and clouds.