Clouds break a bit tonight, but it will still be breezy. Temperatures drop to near freezing. Look for clouds and sun, still breezy on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 32

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and chilly with a 20% chance of a few spotty showers. High 47

Wednesday we can’t rule out a few spotty light showers, and it will be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Dry conditions return for the end of the week along with slightly cooler temperatures.