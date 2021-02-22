Morning showers will come to an end, and we will dry out for the afternoon. Clouds linger most of the day, and it will be windy. Winds will be sustained 15-20 mph, and may gust up around 30 mph. Temperatures will hang in the mid-upper 30s this afternoon.

Tonight we can’t rule out a few flurries or areas of drizzle across the northern Miami Valley. There is also a chance of seeing areas of fog develop. Tuesday will start off with clouds, but we do expect afternoon sun to mix in.

TODAY: Morning showers, otherwise cloudy, windy and chilly. Afternoon high 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with areas of fog and a few flurries/drizzle north of I-70. Low 32

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with afternoon sun, breezy and chilly. High 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a 20% chance of a few spotty showers. High 45

Wednesday we can’t rule out a few spotty light showers, and will be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid-40s. Dry conditions return for the end of the week.